The Bradwell Conspiracy Reveal Trailer Released - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Bossa Studios and developer A Brave Plan have released the reveal trailer for The Bradwell Conspiracy.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Bradwell Conspiracy is the first release from A Brave Plan, a team of BAFTA award winning AAA veterans titles such as Fable, Batman, and Tomb Raider under their collective dev belts. The game also features music composed by Austin Wintory (The Banner Saga, Journey).

The player experiences the dramatic events of the game as an unnamed museum visitor stranded within Bradwell Stonehenge Museum after a sudden explosion. To escape the chaos the player must work with Amber, a Bradwell Employee trapped elsewhere in the collapsing building. Due to an injury, the player’s means of communication is sending pictures to Amber via a pair of Bradwell AR Smart Glasses. However, their escape route is a perilous one and players will soon find themselves in the depths of a hidden underground facility full of secrets.

The Bradwell Conspiracy will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Apple Arcade this fall.

