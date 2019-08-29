PS4 vs DS – VGChartz Gap Charts – July 2019 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

PlayStation 4 Vs. DS Global:

Gap change in latest month: 388,831 – DS

Gap change over last 12 months: 6,873,450 – DS

Total Lead: 31,169,966 - DS

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 98,435,919

DS Total Sales: 129,605,885

July 2019 is the 69th month that the PlayStation 4 has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Nintendo DS when compared with the PlayStation 4 during the same timeframe. The Nintendo DS has grown its lead over the PlayStation 4 by 388,831 units and in the last 12 months outsold the PlayStation 4 by 6.87 million units. The Nintendo DS currently leads by 31.17 million units.

The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan and March 2005 in Europe, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 98.44 million units, while the Nintendo DS sold 129.61 million units during the same timeframe.

The 69th month on sale for the PlayStation 4 is July 2019, while for the Nintendo DS it is July 2010.

The Nintendo DS ended up selling 154.02 million units lifetime. The PlayStation 4 needs to sell another 55.58 million units to catch up with the Nintendo DS.

