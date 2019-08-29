PS4 vs DS – VGChartz Gap Charts – July 2019 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 467 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PlayStation 4 Vs. DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 388,831 – DS
Gap change over last 12 months: 6,873,450 – DS
Total Lead: 31,169,966 - DS
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 98,435,919
DS Total Sales: 129,605,885
July 2019 is the 69th month that the PlayStation 4 has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Nintendo DS when compared with the PlayStation 4 during the same timeframe. The Nintendo DS has grown its lead over the PlayStation 4 by 388,831 units and in the last 12 months outsold the PlayStation 4 by 6.87 million units. The Nintendo DS currently leads by 31.17 million units.
The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan and March 2005 in Europe, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 98.44 million units, while the Nintendo DS sold 129.61 million units during the same timeframe.
The 69th month on sale for the PlayStation 4 is July 2019, while for the Nintendo DS it is July 2010.
The Nintendo DS ended up selling 154.02 million units lifetime. The PlayStation 4 needs to sell another 55.58 million units to catch up with the Nintendo DS.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
4 Comments
Weird as it may seem on the surface to compare the two I actually find it interesting to see the second highest selling system ever stacked against the soon-to-be-3rd. in terms of curves. PS4 hit its stride sooner while DS was more of a late bloomer.
if ps4 makes 16m this year 14 next 12 or 10 after this and 5-8 after this it will close 3ds or will be at the same level
it will start to turn upside down soon, ( ds makes 8m the year after and 3m after this and 1m in the last year so ps4 will beat it without worries ti the groind ) the question is will the ps4 equalize the level until end of its life
to the ground **
- +1