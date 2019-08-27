Quantcast
Star Ocean: First Departure R Screenshots Released - VGChartz
Star Ocean: First Departure R Screenshots Released

Star Ocean: First Departure R Screenshots Released - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 472 Views

Square Enix has released the first screenshots of the Star Ocean: First Departure R remaster. The game is in development for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. A release date has yet to be announced. 

View the screenshots below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


3 Comments

JRPGfan
JRPGfan (9 minutes ago)

The PSP had "first departure" + "Second Evolution"... and honestly the graphics arnt much differnt than screenshots above.

Random_Matt
Random_Matt (8 hours ago)

They said the last sucked because of a low budget, now it seems it is down to pocket money. Betting this will sell way more on the switch by just looking at it.

think-man
think-man (10 hours ago)

I actually forgot this was coming. Definitely going to pick it up.

