Star Ocean: First Departure R Screenshots Released - News

by, posted 11 hours ago

Square Enix has released the first screenshots of the Star Ocean: First Departure R remaster. The game is in development for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. A release date has yet to be announced.

View the screenshots below:

