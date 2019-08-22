Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending August 10 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 days ago / 2,182 Views
The PlayStation 4 was the best-selling console worldwide with 182,061 consoles sold for the week ending August 10, according to VGChartz estimates.
The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with sales of 180,818 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 38,963 units, the 3DS with 16,666 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 91 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- PlayStation 4 - 182,061 (98,791,149)
- Switch - 180,818 (36,577,359)
- Xbox One - 38,963 (43,063,809)
- 3DS - 16,666 (74,727,132)
- PS Vita - 91 (16,131,158)
- Switch - 70,734
- PlayStation 4 - 55,264
- Xbox One - 25,474
- 3DS - 8,004
- Playstation 4 - 84,617
- Nintendo Switch - 46,882
- Xbox One - 10,456
- 3DS - 5,540
- Switch - 58,126
- PlayStation 4 - 37,364
- 3DS - 2,714
- Xbox One - 1,146
- PS Vita - 92
- Switch - 5,076
- PlayStation 4 - 4,816
- Xbox One - 1,887
- 3DS - 418
