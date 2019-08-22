Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending August 10 - Sales

The PlayStation 4 was the best-selling console worldwide with 182,061 consoles sold for the week ending August 10, according to VGChartz estimates.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with sales of 180,818 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 38,963 units, the 3DS with 16,666 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 91 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 4 - 182,061 ( 98,791,149 ) Switch - 180,818 ( 36,577,359 ) Xbox One - 38,963 ( 43,063,809 ) 3DS - 16,666 ( 74,727,132 ) PS Vita - 91 (16,131,158)

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 70,734 PlayStation 4 - 55,264 Xbox One - 25,474 3DS - 8,004

Europe hardware estimates:

Playstation 4 - 84,617 Nintendo Switch - 46,882 Xbox One - 10,456 3DS - 5,540 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 58,126 PlayStation 4 - 37,364 3DS - 2,714 Xbox One - 1,146 PS Vita - 92

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 5,076 PlayStation 4 - 4,816 Xbox One - 1,887 3DS - 418

