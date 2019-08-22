Age of Empires IV Gameplay to be Shown at XO19 in November - News

/ 1,090 Views

by, posted 3 days ago

Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg speaking with GameStar announced the first gameplay footage of Age of Empires IV will be shown at XO19 on November 14. The event takes place in London at the Copper Box Arena from November 14 to 16.

View a trailer of the game below:

It was recently announced Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will launch for Windows PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam on November 14.

Thanks PCGamesN.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

