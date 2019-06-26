SEGA And Ace Team Announce Fantasy Action Game SolSeraph - News

Publisher SEGA and developer Ace Team have announced fantasy action game, SolSeraph, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch on July 10 for $14.99.

SolSeraph puts you in the wing-tipped shoes of an almighty divinity who is tasked with rebuilding civilization while protecting the people from the constant threat of mythical demons and monsters!

In the beginning, there was only chaos… until one day, when Sky Father and Earth Mother drove the Chaos away and made the world. They made the stars and the sun and the waters and the land. And then they made plants and animals, and finally, their favorite creation: humankind. When they were done, Sky Father and Earth Mother left the world, so it could grow freely on its own.

But the Younger Gods were arrogant and cruel, so they tormented humankind with fires, storms, and floods, until all the tribes were scattered across the land, struggling for survival. But Helios, Knight of Dawn, the child of god and man, has come to humanity’s aid.

Restore Humanity Back to Prosperity – Balancing side-scrolling action and top-down strategy elements, carefully guide each tribe from the clouds above in order to help expand their territory and dispel the dark fog that shrouds their lands. Once each of the creatures’ lairs have been exposed, you must take the role of Helios to fight the monsters head on.

– Balancing side-scrolling action and top-down strategy elements, carefully guide each tribe from the clouds above in order to help expand their territory and dispel the dark fog that shrouds their lands. Once each of the creatures’ lairs have been exposed, you must take the role of Helios to fight the monsters head on. Take the Fight to the Enemy – Armed with his sword, shield, and magical archery, Helios will need to confront a range of enemies including goblins, beastmen, bat riders, and more on his way to facing the Younger God that controls them. Defeating these challenging foes will grant Helios new magical powers such as healing herbs and ice shards.

– Armed with his sword, shield, and magical archery, Helios will need to confront a range of enemies including goblins, beastmen, bat riders, and more on his way to facing the Younger God that controls them. Defeating these challenging foes will grant Helios new magical powers such as healing herbs and ice shards. Protect the Homeland – Help each tribe determine how to shape their village by utilizing a range of different units, from houses and farms to support the growing population, to building warrior barracks and archer towers to defend themselves against the waves of monster attacks.

– Help each tribe determine how to shape their village by utilizing a range of different units, from houses and farms to support the growing population, to building warrior barracks and archer towers to defend themselves against the waves of monster attacks. Help from the Highest Powers – Yuzo Koshiro, the legend behind many classic video game soundtracks, has composed the opening theme to SolSeraph. Additionally, acclaimed writer Jonas Kyrazes (The Talos Principle, The Sea Will Claim Everything) has lent his talents to craft the game’s compelling narrative.

