Omen of Sorrow Out Now for PC Via Epic Games Store - News

Omen of Sorrow, the horror-themed fighting game, is available now for Windows PC via the Epic Games Store for $19.99. A free demo is also available.

Here is an overview of the game:

Omen of Sorrow is a four-button fighting game inspired by classical horror, fantasy and iconic myths and legends. Players will find themselves battling in various dangerous and gloomy places, such as a raging forest fire or a sinister castle. Omen of Sorrow features many legendary characters, such as the Dr. Frankenstein’s monster, Adam; the cursed werewolf Caleb, as well as the fearsome and mad Dr. Hyde All characters are connected by an intricate storyline full of internal struggles, spite and malice.

Key Features:

Battle with many iconic characters and strategize with character specific special moves and abilities!

Flirt with danger in dismal stages, inspired by age-old European legends!

Endure grueling battles in Arcade and Survival Modes, or beat up friends in local Versus!

Experience a complete Online Mode, featuring Ranked and Casual matches, and create lobbies for custom rule matches!

Unlock more than 200 in-game rewards by conquering all of the different gameplay modes!

Master your fighting skills in a fully featured Training Room!

