Dr. Mario World to Launch for Smartphones on July 10 - News

/ 255 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo's next game it will release on smartphones is Dr. Mario World. The mobile game will launch for iOS and Android on July 10.

View the trailer for the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Use your puzzle skills to eliminate pesky viruses! Match capsules with viruses and watch them disappear! Simply match three objects of the same color vertically or horizontally to clear them. Take your time, because each puzzling stage’s configuration of viruses must be cleared using a limited number of capsules.

Rid the world of viruses with Dr. Mario and friends! A colorful cast of viruses has Dr. Mario's world in a panic! Dr. Mario and friends have put on lab coats and grabbed capsules! Now they're ready to eliminate those unruly viruses. Hundreds of stages over many different worlds need saving, with new worlds coming on a regular basis! Play together with friends and family around the world! You're not in this alone—send and receive stamina-giving hearts to use in stage mode! Then, show off your puzzle-solving progress. In versus mode, you can challenge others to a one-on-one showdown!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles