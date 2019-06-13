343 Discusses Halo: Infinite E3 2019 Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 312 Views
Developer 343 Industries’ Chris Lee in the E3 2019 Inside Xbox event discussed the E3 2019 trailer for Halo: Infinite.
View it below:
Here is an overview of the game:
We’re ecstatic to share the “Discover Hope” video which introduces a new character and heralds the return of our iconic hero amidst dire and mysterious circumstances. Like last year’s reveal trailer, this latest look at Halo Infinite is powered by our new Slipspace Engine – an engine built from the ground up to realize our incredibly ambitious aspirations for the future of the franchise. Which yes, also includes the long-awaited return of split-screen support to the series.
During today’s briefing we also confirmed that Halo Infinite will launch alongside Project Scarlett in holiday 2020. Halo Infinite will support more platforms than we ever have for a single game including the entire Xbox One family of devices and a wide range of PCs (and will of course be included with Xbox Game Pass for PC and console).
Bringing the latest technology from the platform together with the most sophisticated Halo engine ever created unlocks completely new opportunities for the developers and for gamers. As Chris Lee, Studio Head of Halo Infinite, puts it, “By harnessing the power of our new Slipspace Engine and combining it with the power and promise of Project Scarlett, we plan to build the Halo game we’ve always dreamed of – and share it with even more players, competitors, adventurers, and creators than ever before.”
We hope you enjoy the video – it represents the passion, hope, and hard work of creative developers at 343 Industries. We know you have many, many unanswered questions and we’re excited to share more further down the road. For now, head over to Halo Waypoint to hear more from Chris Lee.
Halo: Infinite will launch in holiday 2020 for the Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and Project Scarlett.
6 Comments
Looks current gen which is disappointing, but it is releasing on all current and future Xboxes.
Well its a cross gen game and its 60 fps. Also, the X1X was so powerful that the leap to next gen won't seem as significant.
At this point I don't really care about next gen graphics per se, I really want more polish and a continued focus on 60 fps. Halo 5 for example had great looking assets and 60 fps but was unpolished. All the pop in and other visual quirks was jarring.
Digital Foundry did an analysis of the trailer and found that it does contain next-gen tech that isn't really possible on current gen consoles. Don't be expecting a huge graphical leap next-gen, as you get closer and closer to realism you get diminishing returns, and the GPU's in PS5 and Xbox Scarlett are only going to be about twice as powerful as the GPU in Xbox One X, and some of the extra power will go towards hitting native 4k and locked 60 fps in every title rather than going towards improving graphical effects like textures.
Most of the improvement we're going to see next-gen will come from the Ryzen 3 CPU's and the SSD's in each console. Ryzen 3 CPU's are going to give us a 3-4x CPU improvement over the Jaguars of last gen, that extra CPU power will allow for things like better AI, better physics, and larger crowds in cities (think AC Unity like crowds). The SSD's meanwhile will considerably decrease loading times, whereas some open world games this gen had loading times over 1 minute, load times over 15 seconds will become quite rare next-gen, and Sony and MS claim that some games won't have loading screens at all thanks to the SSD's.
Sorry, meant to say Ryzen 2 CPU's.
@Mr Puggsly I think the leap will be quite significant, once we get past the crossgen stage anyway, as while XB1X is indeed powerful it's still tethered to games that have to be able to run on the original XBO. Without that it's full power could be taken advantage of, beyond just pushing higher resolutions and framerates.
- +1
There will be a sizable leap in visuals next gen. Halo only looks marginally better mainly due to the fact that it cannot take advantage of the better hardware in a way that a full next gen title can. What I can ell you is that it is hardly indicative of any major 'diminishing returns'. We are, as I always state, nowhere near the end of serious graphical advancements. That isn't some fluff of a wild guess either.
