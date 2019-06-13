343 Discusses Halo: Infinite E3 2019 Trailer - News

Developer 343 Industries’ Chris Lee in the E3 2019 Inside Xbox event discussed the E3 2019 trailer for Halo: Infinite.

Here is an overview of the game:

We’re ecstatic to share the “Discover Hope” video which introduces a new character and heralds the return of our iconic hero amidst dire and mysterious circumstances. Like last year’s reveal trailer, this latest look at Halo Infinite is powered by our new Slipspace Engine – an engine built from the ground up to realize our incredibly ambitious aspirations for the future of the franchise. Which yes, also includes the long-awaited return of split-screen support to the series.

During today’s briefing we also confirmed that Halo Infinite will launch alongside Project Scarlett in holiday 2020. Halo Infinite will support more platforms than we ever have for a single game including the entire Xbox One family of devices and a wide range of PCs (and will of course be included with Xbox Game Pass for PC and console).

Bringing the latest technology from the platform together with the most sophisticated Halo engine ever created unlocks completely new opportunities for the developers and for gamers. As Chris Lee, Studio Head of Halo Infinite, puts it, “By harnessing the power of our new Slipspace Engine and combining it with the power and promise of Project Scarlett, we plan to build the Halo game we’ve always dreamed of – and share it with even more players, competitors, adventurers, and creators than ever before.”

We hope you enjoy the video – it represents the passion, hope, and hard work of creative developers at 343 Industries. We know you have many, many unanswered questions and we’re excited to share more further down the road. For now, head over to Halo Waypoint to hear more from Chris Lee.

Halo: Infinite will launch in holiday 2020 for the Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and Project Scarlett.

