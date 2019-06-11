Collection of Mana Out Now on Switch - News

/ 320 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Square Enix has released Collection of Mana on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop. A limited run physical edition is available now for pre-order.

View the E3 2019 trailer of the collection:





Here is an overview of the game:

Unforgettable adventures await in the Collection of Mana – Available Now on Nintendo Switch!

Collection of Mana ushers players into the enchanting world of the Mana series with the first three titles, Final Fantasy Adventure, Secret of Mana, and for the first time in the West, Trials of Mana (known as Seiken Densetsu 3 in Japan). 3 classic games, 1 incredible collection!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles