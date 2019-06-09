State of Decay 2 Heartland Expansion Out Now - News

/ 216 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Microsoft and developer Undead Labs announced during the Microsoft E3 2019 press conference the Heartland expansion for State of Decay 2 is out now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

View a trailer of the expansion below:





Here is an overview of the expansion:

Welcome to Heartland.

State of Decay 2: Heartland features a return to Trumbull Valley in a new story-based adventure. Once the iconic site of the original State of Decay game, the towns of Spencer’s Mill and Marshall are now overrun with an advanced form of blood plague: a more aggressive and far deadlier version than exists anywhere else. Though it may be familiar territory to those who homesteaded here years ago, Trumbull Valley is packed with new dangers… and unspeakable horrors.

The Past Is Never Dead.

In Heartland, players choose from two sets of starting characters who have traveled to Trumbull Valley for different reasons. Both pairs of survivors are on a mission to find people important to them: characters who appeared in the original State of Decay. Players must also find and recruit crucial hand-crafted characters in order to build a strong community. They can also claim the beloved Jurassic Junction as their homesite and build the biggest base yet, blending nostalgia with new features.

Key Features:

New map! Explore Trumbull Valley, the site of the original State of Decay game.

Narrative-driven single-player adventure with branching storylines.

Choose your heroes! Heartland features two starting pairs of survivors: Quincy, an ex-con and member of the Network, and his partner Helena. Larisse, the long-lost daughter of Mickey Wilkerson, and her aunt Fiona.

Custom characters including recruitable survivors.

Claim your base at Jurassic Junction, the largest homesite in the franchise.

All blood plague freaks! Blood plague screamers, ferals, juggernauts, and bloaters featuring deadly new attacks.

Over eight hours of story-focused gameplay culminating in the Gauntlet, a grueling challenge that requires skill and strategy to overcome.

Provides answers players have wanted since the launch of the original game.

New achievements worth 500 Gamerscore.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles