Citizens of Space Announced for NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

/ 273 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Sega and developer Eden Industries have announced Citizens of Space for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch on June 18 for $14.99.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The follow-up to 2015’s constituent-pleasing Citizens of Earth features an all-new combat system, deeper recruitment mechanics, and plenty of unique worlds to explore! Find out more by watching our announcement trailer.

As the newly elected Ambassador of Earth to the Galactic Federation of Planets, everything seems like smooth sailing – until you arrive at the Federation headquarters for your first Assembly and you find Earth, the very planet you’re supposed to represent, missing! Out of a job (and a home), it’ll be up to you to recruit Citizens from across the galaxy and figure out who is responsible so you can get back to your cushy job as an Ambassador!

Key Features:

Citizens Unite! – You have access to over 40 recruitable Citizens, all available at any moment in the story, and each with their own role to fill in and out of combat. Everything has been streamlined so you’ll spend a lot less time managing and more time leading your Citizens!

– You have access to over 40 recruitable Citizens, all available at any moment in the story, and each with their own role to fill in and out of combat. Everything has been streamlined so you’ll spend a lot less time managing and more time leading your Citizens! A Brand-New Battle System – Put your skills to the test in a newly-designed combat system where your ability to leverage timing and reflex-based minigames make all the difference between a landslide victory and a concession speech.

– Put your skills to the test in a newly-designed combat system where your ability to leverage timing and reflex-based minigames make all the difference between a landslide victory and a concession speech. New Worlds of Exploration – It’s not just Earth in trouble this time! Journey from your home planet to a variety of humorous, wacky worlds, each brought to life with vivid art and organic environments.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles