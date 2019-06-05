Spice & Wolf VR Isn't censored on PSVR, Has Limitations on Switch - News

There's been fairly persistent speculation that the PS4 version of Spice and Wolf VR, a virtual reality anime by Spicy Tails, would be missing a key feature because of Sony's new censorship policy. It was previously reported that the interactive mode (which allows the player to touch the wolf girl's head and tail) would be "limited to PC and Switch versions".

Twitter user bVork blew the whistle and pointed out that these reports were a blatant mistranslation of the original article, which can be found on Japanese news site PR Times. The sentence actually means the opposite, saying that the "interactive mode has limitations in non-VR PC, Oculus Go, and Switch versions". The PSVR version, as well as the Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, and HTC VIVE versions are the ones providing the complete experience.

Spice and Wolf VR has just been released for PC Windows 10, Oculus Go, Oculus Rift, and HTC VIVE, with the PS4 (PSVR), Switch (Labo VR Toy-Con) and Oculus Quest versions to follow later this summer.

