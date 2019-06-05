Halo: Infinite is 'About Setting Off the Next Generation of Halo' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 868 Views
343 Industries announced Halo: Infinite at E3 2018 and Kiki Wolfkill in an interview with GamesIndustry revealed the game is setting the stage for the "next generation of Halo."
"That's a huge challenge for any IP, even wider entertainment franchises,," said Wolfkill. "Part of why there's been that span of time between Halo 5 and Infinite is the retooling of the infrastructure to give us the flexibility to do whatever we wanted with that game. But it's also about setting off the next generation of Halo. We want people to be able to come into Halo: Infinite who may not have played any other Halo game before.
"At the same time, part of what my role is and my goal with the transmedia pieces is, how do we start to engage new audiences and bring people into the universe so that when Infinite comes out, maybe people who haven't played before are interested in playing."
Halo: Infinite is in development for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.
3 Comments
My hope is that the wait will be well worth it. With Halo 5 already being over 3-½ years behind us, this is already the longest gap between Halo games. By time Infinite comes out, that gap will likely be upwards of five years. I hope 343 Industries has more to show for it than a new engine. I hope there's larger, more expansive levels in Campaign, and that it's overall the largest campaign to date in terms of how long it takes to complete and in terms of playable real estate (but still with discrete levels that are generally linear in the sense of having a defined beginning and endpoint; no open world, please). I also hope there's a lot more on the multiplayer side as well, including developer-made Big Team maps, more developer-made maps overall (they have over-relied on player-made maps in Forge to pad out the map roster), more distinctiveness to the maps, increased scale in Warzone or whatever its equivalent will be, an even more greatly expanded and refined tool set in Forge, and the return of game modes that were eliminated in Halo 5 and required jury-rigging them with Forge scripts to somewhat replicate (think One-Flag CTF, Assault, or Race). Also, I hope that the overall art design more closely resembles classic Bungie-era Halo. The Chief's armor in the E3 teaser/engine demo from last year is about 95% identical to his Halo 3 armor, and even Halo Wars 2 had a lot of old-school design elements, so I'm hoping this will be the case in Infinite, especially with a new art department lead.
I am hoping Halo 6 gets the Doom 2016 treatment. Bring back the over the top Halo experience and lose the realism sort of thing.
That too. "Going back to the roots" has been a common thing with some recent game series, and I'm hoping Halo's core mechanics and overall atmosphere and aesthetics mirror the old Bungie days, but with better production values, more polish, and grander scale.
