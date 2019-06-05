Halo: Infinite is 'About Setting Off the Next Generation of Halo' - News

343 Industries announced Halo: Infinite at E3 2018 and Kiki Wolfkill in an interview with GamesIndustry revealed the game is setting the stage for the "next generation of Halo."

"That's a huge challenge for any IP, even wider entertainment franchises,," said Wolfkill. "Part of why there's been that span of time between Halo 5 and Infinite is the retooling of the infrastructure to give us the flexibility to do whatever we wanted with that game. But it's also about setting off the next generation of Halo. We want people to be able to come into Halo: Infinite who may not have played any other Halo game before.





"At the same time, part of what my role is and my goal with the transmedia pieces is, how do we start to engage new audiences and bring people into the universe so that when Infinite comes out, maybe people who haven't played before are interested in playing."

Halo: Infinite is in development for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

