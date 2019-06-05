No Straight Roads Delayed to 2020 - News

/ 177 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Metronomik announced No Straight Roads has been delayed to 2020. It will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC, and be published by Sold Out.

“Partnering with Sold Out has given us the opportunity to turn the volume up to 11 on No Straight Roads, and we’re thrilled to also release a physical edition,” said Metronomik CEO Wan Hazmer. “Pushing the game to early 2020 wasn’t an easy decision, but the extra time will let us fully deliver on our vision for No Straight Roads while sticking to our studio’s core values of providing a friendly, healthy workplace. We’re so proud of everyone on the team for what they’ve achieved so far, and we can’t wait to bring Vinyl City to life…!”

Sold Out CEO Garry Williams added, “Excuse the pun but No Straight Roads immediately struck a chord with us and we’re really excited to be working with Metronomik to release the game around the world. It’s a genuinely unique title. It’s loud and in-your-face with some fresh gameplay mechanics, bringing back memories of games like Jet Set Radio while delivering something new and innovative.”

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles