Blood & Truth is the First VR Title to Ever Top the UK Charts - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Blood & Truth has debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending June 1. It is the first ever VR game to top the UK charts.

FIFA 19 sold just 400 less copies, nearly topping the charts. Team Sonic Racing after debuting in first last week, saw sales drop 46 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

Blood & Truth FIFA 19 Team Sonic Racing Days Gone Red Dead Redemption 2 Cricket 19 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto 5 Forza Horizon 4 Mortal Kombat 11

