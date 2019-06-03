Redeemer: Enhanced Edition Delayed to July 12 - News

Publishers Ravenscourt and Buka Entertainment, and developer Sobaka Studio have delayed the release of Redeemer: Enhanced Edition from June 25 to July 12. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Here is an overview of the game:

Redeemer: Enhanced Edition is an intense modern take on the Brawler genre where you will punch, hack and blast your way through enemies using fists, hammers, fire arms and even the environment.

Play as Vasily, once elite operative working for the biggest Cybernetic Weapon Manufacturer in the world, he narrowly escape to a secluded monastery when the corporation turned on him, willing to make him one of its cyborg soldiers.

For 20 years he tried to find peace and harmony amongst fellow monks until the corporation eventually found his trace and is now closing-in on Vasily’s location In so doing, they have given him one last shot at redemption.

Key Features:

Intense top-down action: Take out enemies using a wide selection of fire arms and melee weapons including combat knives, batons, fire axes, hammers and many more.

Take out enemies using a wide selection of fire arms and melee weapons including combat knives, batons, fire axes, hammers and many more. Unique kill system: Use three different types of kills to mercilessly eliminate enemies: sneak to stealth kills; use the environment to dispatch your opponents; utilize your combat prowess to beat down your opponents.

Use three different types of kills to mercilessly eliminate enemies: sneak to stealth kills; use the environment to dispatch your opponents; utilize your combat prowess to beat down your opponents. Brutal hand-to-hand combat: Take out enemies using a wide selection of fire arms and melee weapons including combat knives, batons, fire axes, hammers and many more.

Take out enemies using a wide selection of fire arms and melee weapons including combat knives, batons, fire axes, hammers and many more. Disarm-or-dismember system: Use a unique combat move to either disarm enemies of their firearms, or dismember certain enemies at will and use their limbs as melee weapons.

Use a unique combat move to either disarm enemies of their firearms, or dismember certain enemies at will and use their limbs as melee weapons. Parry System: Defend yourself whilst taking down your enemies by utilizing a well-timed block. Learn the movements and attack patterns of different enemy types to perfect your parry.

Defend yourself whilst taking down your enemies by utilizing a well-timed block. Learn the movements and attack patterns of different enemy types to perfect your parry. Story driven single-player: Discover Vasily‘s haunted past and experience a narrative journey of betrayal and redemption.

Enhanced Edition Key Features:

Co-op mode: Play with your friend in co-op mode on one console: Friendship is tempered in battle.

Play with your friend in co-op mode on one console: Friendship is tempered in battle. Leveling up: In-game leveling is based on a gradual battle skills improvement – character’s proficiency with a skill is increased through practice of different attacks: kicks, punches, light and heavy melee weapons or guns such as handgun, shotgun, sub-machine gun, assault rifle or plasma gun.

In-game leveling is based on a gradual battle skills improvement – character’s proficiency with a skill is increased through practice of different attacks: kicks, punches, light and heavy melee weapons or guns such as handgun, shotgun, sub-machine gun, assault rifle or plasma gun. Perks system: You have 50 perks to improve the killing efficiency of Vasily. Expand his abilities after every victory. Use new incredible fighting perks–electro punches, dragon breath kicks, explosive plasma and flame bullets etc.

