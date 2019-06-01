Square Enix Trademarks Collection of Mana in Europe - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 341 Views
Square Enix has trademarked Collection of Mana in Europe. The publisher filed the same trademark in Japan in February.
Square Enix did release Seiken Densetsu Collection in Japan for the Nintendo Switch in June 2017. It includes the first three games.
Thanks Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
2 Comments
So what does this mean ? are we getting the remake on the Switch or no ?
Trademarks don't mean all that much. They are regularly filed because companies want to maintain options and protect their IP names, so they aren't concrete evidence for new upcoming releases. A proper Mana collection would still necessitate an English translation of Seiken Densetsu 3, so an American and European release remains a longshot.
Another potential option is that Square-Enix puts all localized Mana games in a new collection, so that would exclude Seiken Densetsu 3, but include titles like Children of Mana which was originally released for the DS.
The Secret of Mana remake is a different thing and not related to this trademark. It could come to Switch because it should be an easy port, but that's another topic.
- 0