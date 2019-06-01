Square Enix Trademarks Collection of Mana in Europe - News

Square Enix has trademarked Collection of Mana in Europe. The publisher filed the same trademark in Japan in February.

Square Enix did release Seiken Densetsu Collection in Japan for the Nintendo Switch in June 2017. It includes the first three games.





