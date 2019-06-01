Rebellion Reveals E3 2019 Lineup of Games - News

/ 522 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Rebellion has revealed its lineup of games it is bringing to E3 2019.

Read the lineup below:

Evil Genius 2 (PC) – Rebellion first announced Evil Genius 2 in June 2017, much to the delight of would-be masterminds across the globe. Rebellion will show the world-domination sim to press for the first time at E3 2019, and fans can look forward to more details on the highly anticipated PC sequel during the show. A special debut trailer will be unveiled during the PC Gaming Show.

Sniper Elite VR – Earlier this year Rebellion announced it was working on a standalone Sniper Elite game for VR devices being developed in partnership with Just Add Water. Now it has an official title: Sniper Elite VR. Press will not only see Sniper Elite VR for the first time ever but be able to go hands-on with it at this year’s E3.

New Major Unannounced Title – Rebellion will unveil a new major unannounced title for consoles and PC at E3. The mystery game will be announced during the PC Gaming Show.

Here is the lineup of E3 2019 press conferences: Microsoft – June 9 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET

Bethesda Softworks – June 9 at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET

Devolver Digital - June 9 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET

PC Gaming Show – June 10 at 10am PT / 1pm ET

Limited Run Games – June 10 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET

Ubisoft – June 10 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET

Kinda Funny Games - June 10 at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET

Square Enix – June 10 at 6pm PT / pm ET

Nintendo Direct - June 11 at 9am PT / 12pm ET

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles