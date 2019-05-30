Judgment Gets Combat Trailer - News

SEGA has released a new trailer for Judgment that features the combat in the game.

As a private detective in one of Japan’s rowdiest districts, Yagami occasionally needs to get a little rough in his investigations.

This self-trained martial artist can freely switch between two unique styles—Tiger and Crane—to take down individual punks or massive groups of thugs. He’s also a master of street weaponry, from a humble pair of chopsticks, to the Kamurocho brawler’s weapon of choice, the mighty bicycle. Armed with a massive repertoire of EX Action finishing moves, Yagami might be the most dangerous former lawyer in all of Japan!

