Death Stranding Gets Tomorrow is in Your Hands Teaser Video - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Hideo Kojima via Twitter has released a second 30 second teaser video for Death Stranding called "Tomorrow is in Your Hands." View the first one here and second one here.

Death Stranding is in development for the PlayStation 4.

