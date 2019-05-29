Contra Anniversary Collection Lineup of Games Revealed - News

Konami has announced the complete lineup of games for Contra Anniversary Collection. The game will launch in summer 2019 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Read the complete lineup of games below:

Contra (Arcade) + Japanese version via free update

Super Contra (Arcade) + Japanese version via free update

Super C (NES) + Japanese version via free update

Contra III: The Alien Wars (SNES) + Japanese version via free update

Contra: Hard Corps (Sega Genesis) + Japanese version via free update

Contra (NES)

Contra (Famicom)

Operation C (Game Boy) + Japanese version via free update

Probotector (Sega Mega Drive)

Super Probotector: Alien Rebels (SNES)

Thanks IGN.

