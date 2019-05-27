198X Release Date Revealed - News

Developer Hi-Bit Studios announced 198X will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on June 20, and for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One soon after.

Here is an overview of the game:

Over-the-top arcade action meets coming-of-age drama, blurring the lines between game and reality. Welcome to 198X—where a new life is just 1 credit away.

198X is an arcade epic. A coming-of-age story told through multiple games and genres, worlds and characters. Experience the thrill of shooting, driving, jumping, fighting and role-playing – combined with emotional, cinematic storytelling. This is a love letter to the golden age of arcade games – yet with a scope that was never possible in the actual 1980s.

The game is set in Suburbia, just outside the City, sometime in 198X. It follows the journey of Kid, a teenager stuck between the limitations of innocent youth and the obligations of inevitable adulthood. The story unfolds when Kid discovers the local arcade—finding new worlds, and new meaning, in video games. For every visit to the arcade—every game uncovered, every move mastered, every demon defeated—Kid grows stronger.

And what happens when the line between reality and game starts to blur…?

