New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Blood & Truth, Lapis x Labyrinth - News

/ 209 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 14 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

Blood & Truth, PS VR — Digital, Retail

Cricket 19, PS4 — Digital

DayZ, PS4 — Digital

DragonfangZ – The Rose and Dungeon of Time, PS4 — Digital

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted, PS VR — Digital

Golem Gates, PS4 — Digital

The House in Fata Morgana, PS Vita — Digital, Retail (Cross-Buy)

Lapis x Labyrinth, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Layers of Fear 2, PS4 — Digital

Super Cane Magic ZERO, PS4 — Digital

Super Tennis Blast, PS4 — Digital

Trover Saves the Universe, PS4, PS VR — Digital, Retail

Unruly Heroes, PS4 — Digital

Warlock’s Tower, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles