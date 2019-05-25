New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Blood & Truth, Lapis x Labyrinth - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 209 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 14 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Blood & Truth, PS VR — Digital, Retail
- Cricket 19, PS4 — Digital
- DayZ, PS4 — Digital
- DragonfangZ – The Rose and Dungeon of Time, PS4 — Digital
- Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted, PS VR — Digital
- Golem Gates, PS4 — Digital
- The House in Fata Morgana, PS Vita — Digital, Retail (Cross-Buy)
- Lapis x Labyrinth, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Layers of Fear 2, PS4 — Digital
- Super Cane Magic ZERO, PS4 — Digital
- Super Tennis Blast, PS4 — Digital
- Trover Saves the Universe, PS4, PS VR — Digital, Retail
- Unruly Heroes, PS4 — Digital
- Warlock’s Tower, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
