Dead Cells Tops 2 Million Units Sold - Sales

/ 283 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Motion Twin announced Dead Cells has sold more than two million units worldwide. To celebrate the milestone, the game is currently 20 percent off on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store and Nintendo eShop.





The Rise of the Giant update is out now for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 versions of the game, and will release "soon" for the Xbox One version of the game. The update adds the following:

10 new enemy types, many of which can be found in the higher difficulty modes of the game.

Three new skills have been included in the game which consist of a flying pet and a single use scroll that will reveal the current level map (ooOOOooOOoooOooo).

10 new weapons including the Giant Killer, the Boi Axe and the Thunder Shield.

The old Hunter Grenade door in the Prisoners’ Quarters has been replaced by a new Specialist shop where you can buy the Hunter’s Grenade, skins or a lovely new map.

For the most advanced players, Rise of the Giant holds a new hidden level. An entirely new ending to your story will be revealed to those who can beat the crap out of the new boss waiting for you at the end….

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles