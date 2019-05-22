Oninaki Gets Daemon Trailer - News

Square Enix announced the upcoming action RPG, Oninaki, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on August 22. The game will launch for the same platforms, as well as Windows PC in North America and Europe this summer.

View the latest trailer, called Daemon, below:

Here is an overview of the trailer:

As players journey as Kagachi, a young Watcher who ushers Lost Souls into the next world, they will bond with and harness the power of Daemons, a special type of Lost Soul who could not be reincarnated. These powerful souls will assist the player in battle, with each Daemon representing a different weapon type. Players will be able to manage their Daemon’s skills and switch between them in real-time to deal devastating blows to their enemies with unique attacks and power up skills.

