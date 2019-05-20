Days Gone on Top Again in Italy, Mortal Kombat Continues to Slip - Sales

The latest weekly Italian chart has Days Gone holding out in the top spot. Mortal Kombat 11 hasn't fared so well, slipping from 4th to 9th on PS4, although the launch of the Switch version helped bolster sales somewhat - the Switch version debuted in 13th.

The only other new release of the week was Saints Row: The Third for Switch, which only just made the top 100, coming in at 98th.

Here are the 20 best-selling games for Italy for Week 19, 2019:

Days Gone (PS4) FIFA 19 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) Super Mario Party (NS) Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (NS) Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4) Super Mario Odyssey (NS) Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu! (NS) FIFA 19 (NS) Mortal Kombat 11 (NS) Yoshi's Crafted World (NS) Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) Rocket League (PS4) Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle (NS) The Last of Us (PS4) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (PS4)

