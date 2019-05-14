Omega Labyrinth Life for Switch Launches August 1st in Japan, Censored PS4 version Announced - News

posted 1 day ago

D3 Publisher have announced that Omega Labyrinth Life, the latest entry in their fanservice-heavy rogue-like series for Nintendo Switch, will be releasing on the 1st of August in Japan.

Interestingly, it was also revealed that a separate PS4 version entitled Labyrinth Life would be releasing on the same day and would be censored including the removal of some illustrations and touch events as well as other tweaks including extra steam during the hot springs events. The PS4 version will be priced at ¥5800 compared to ¥7800 for the Switch version.

Presumably, the alterations relate to Sony's recent policies regarding sexualised content on PlayStation which has seen numerous other Japanese-developed titles affected.

