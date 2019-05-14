Omega Labyrinth Life for Switch Launches August 1st in Japan, Censored PS4 version Announced - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 1 day ago / 1,318 Views
D3 Publisher have announced that Omega Labyrinth Life, the latest entry in their fanservice-heavy rogue-like series for Nintendo Switch, will be releasing on the 1st of August in Japan.
Interestingly, it was also revealed that a separate PS4 version entitled Labyrinth Life would be releasing on the same day and would be censored including the removal of some illustrations and touch events as well as other tweaks including extra steam during the hot springs events. The PS4 version will be priced at ¥5800 compared to ¥7800 for the Switch version.
Presumably, the alterations relate to Sony's recent policies regarding sexualised content on PlayStation which has seen numerous other Japanese-developed titles affected.
30 Comments
So there is going to be a PlayStation 4 version. Interesting. No one's going to buy it.
Well... it's a lot cheaper. And there exist PS4 owners who don't have a Switch. So there us some potential. :-)
- 0
Maybe. That would be fair to say for some. But for me, I'd rather take that ¥5800 and use it to support someone who was supported for their work. Or another way to look at it is to not waste your money on something you don't want by paying a little more for what it's suppose to be.
- +1
This can serve as a test for the loyalty of PS fans in Japan.
- +4
What genre is this game? Looks cute.
Degenerate Weaboo genre.
- 0
Ooof first time seeing a price difference because one version is censored
Actually, I have seen Switch games priced higher than their PS4 counterpart. Probably nothing new.
- +1
Probably because of the portability. But what I meant is by the censorship = cheaper.
- 0
The most disturbing part of the story is there's a game about 11 year old girls with content that needs to be censored in the first place.
What's even more disturbing is allowing outside forces dictating how you should live your life.
- +8
Yes, 11 year old girls. That all have boobs. Totally makes sense!
- +11
Looks like questioning the sexualizing underage girls is not a popular topic among fans of this game.
- +6
No. What is popular is not allowing certain entities to infringe on our purchasing decisions. Otherwise, one day I'll infringe on yours.
- 0
Aren't you a fan of South Park, Jumpin? If yes, how come that you believe that you have any sort of moral high ground?
- 0
Seems like we've got a few paedophiles and SOs here
- -8
GoldenHand80, let me be very clear about something as I've stated in threads of past topics. I do not condone the sexualization of children, and I also do not condone rights infringement. Did you know that the violence in the Japanese counterparts of a multi-region games has been toned down to suit its audience? How would you like it if the violence and/or profanity of your games be toned down because of what others think without your consideration? This is the inherent problem with censorship. As soon as you're done accommodating everyone, you're left with nothing. Is that what you want? Anyone can resort to namecalling. But it take intelligence and cognitive process to see the consequences past face value.
- +7
GoldenHand80, I just noticed that you're playing Days Gone. This is one of the games that was censored in Japan. There's a YouTube video on it. Would you like your copy of Days Gone censored because it's censored in Japan? But using you're logic, you must be a violent person and kept away from civil people because you play Days Gone. Yep, we know what kind of games you play, and that tells us that you're a bad bad person... according to YOUR logic.
- +7
Violence can be justified in many cases but there is no justification in the universe for paedophilia and sexualisation of underage. Playing that kind of game with that kind of content means that you're fully enjoying the experince and that in itself is quite alarming and a clear indication that something isn't right in the mind of the person who is playing and enjoying that kind of vile and deviant fantasy.
- -4
There is virtually no way that the entire content of a single game in justified in the minds of every individual. And you have no way of knowing the intent and what particular enjoyments one gets from that particular game. So again using YOUR logic, any one can view you as a violent and dangerous person for playing Day Gone for its variety of violent scenarios and situations. If you cannot give someone the benefit of the doubt, why should the same be applied to you? Or maybe you should dispose of your current copy and import the censored Japanese version. And maybe this will prove to the rest of the world that you aren't as violent and such a bad bad person to begin with... slightly. Careful. You're going down the path of self-righteous and hypocrisy.
- +3
Now tell me why would I give the benefit of doubt to someone who enjoys seeing underage girls being sexualised or enjoy playing as character having a relationship with an 11-year-old girl?. Seriously just give a logical answer without beating about the bush.
- -4
The logical answer is that Jumpin's original post was hyperbole and this game isn't about 11 year old girls.
- +3
You're out of your element RS
- -5
GoldenHand80, again you fail to see the big picture which I eluded to in my past post but was explicit in the previous post from that. You're willing to resort to name calling for those who condemn censorship failing to understand that the issue is censorship and NOT the condoning of pedophilia. Then, I exposed the fallacy of your logic by applying that logic to you. Intentional or not, pedophilia is a straw man's argument. You're the one who brought up pedophilia, and maybe you brought that up because it was in your mind, your heart. So maybe you were projecting yourself on to others. So think before you voice. When I play a game, in general I can see past the violence, profanity & sexualization that I don't agree with and still enjoy the game. Why? Because I'm "Mature" hence the "M" rating for North American titles. And if I think the violence, profanity & sexualization is too "over the top" for my preferences (such as the GTA series), I just don't buy it while allowing others to enjoy it WITHOUT judgement.
- +3
You haven't a answered my question yet. why would I or anyone else give the benefit of doubt to someone who enjoys seeing underage girls being sexualised? And you seem to have forgotten that you're the one who is upset about censoring that content that you call art.
- -4
GoldenHand80. See. You don't have and never had an argument to begin with because you first resorted to name calling, and now you're making up lies since I NEVER called what's being censored in questioned as art. In FACT, I said "I do not condone the sexualization of children..." And again I can take your logic and your tactics and conclude people like you like to get off on violence, chaos, lawlessness etc. in Days Gone. Because I've seen videos and still shots of the game. And you're just as bad according to your logic.
- +3
Still not answering my question, you do not have an answer it is OK. If you don't condone sexualisation of children then why you're so upset about Sony censoring that content?
- -4
LivingMetal, you maneuvered yourself in a corner. Although you do have a point about projection. People with Kermit avatars tend to be suspect.
- 0
GoldenHand80, "I do not condone the sexualization of children..." which you choose to ignore because you need this ignored to push a false narrative by using a strawman's argument. Your question was answered before you even asked it.
So hear are my questions:
1) Were you not the first to throw stones (false claims of pedophiles )?
2) Did you not lie about your claim that I claimed that what's being censored is art (Quote where I said it was art.)?
3) Are you willing to let the Japanese culture dictate the level of violence (of lack thereof) in YOUR video games?
4) Are you willing to give up YOUR copy of Days Gone to import the censored Japanese version?
5) Are you willing to let other label you are "Unstable/unsafe" for playing violent games such as Days Gone?
And fighting against censorship is anti-selective. The nature of censorship is selective in which you dictate what other should agree with. Fighting against censorship doesn't mean you condone what's being censored. It means you fight for individual choice because you don't want your own choice trodden upon. But I really cannot blame you for not understanding since those violent and chaotic games like Days Gone corrupted your sound reasoning. ;-)
- +3
Your tactic of typing too much irrelevant text to escape the miserable situation you put yourself into is quite hilarious. You have no answer to the question I asked "Why would anyone give the benefit of doubt to someone who enjoys seeing underage girls being sexualized?" Which was your statement in the first place. You're quite upset that Sony is censoring that content and you clearly expressed you willingness to buy the switch version because it is not censored despite the fact it costs more than the PS4 version. I'm not going to insult anyone's intelligence here by writing what all of that means.
- +1