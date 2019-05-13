Launch Trailer Unveiled for Sniper Elite V2 Remastered - News

Independent developer and publisher Rebellion is celebrating the anticipated release of Sniper Elite V2 Remastered with a new launch trailer.

Showcasing gripping gameplay, revamped visuals, and new features, the trailer highlights the improvements fans old and new can look forward to when Sniper Elite V2 Remastered launches tomorrow on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered takes players to Berlin, 1945, and the heart of World War 2. As veteran sharpshooter Karl Fairburne you must use skill, patience, and cunning to prevent the unthinkable. Your mission is to go behind enemy lines and prevent the cataclysmic Nazi V2 rocket technology from falling into the hands of the Red Army. Deadly aim and a stealthy approach are vital as you find yourself trapped between two armies in a race against time.

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered amplifies the original’s iconic sniping and advanced ballistics with a host of improvements and added extras. In addition to impressive 4K and HDR support on available platforms, the game features stunning remastered visuals, from overhauled assets to modernized rendering and much more. The game also adds a versatile new photo mode that lets you pause and move the action frame-by-frame for that perfect X-ray Kill Cam shot. You can also play the campaign and multiplayer modes as one of 7 new characters from Rebellion’s Zombie Army series. And now multiplayer is expanded for up to 16 players online (up to 8 players on Switch) across all modes.

In addition, Sniper Elite V2 Remastered includes all the DLC ever released for the game including the iconic "Assassinate the Führer" mission.

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered is out tomorrow on digital platforms across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, including Steam and GOG. Physical editions are available from Friday 17th May on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered is priced £29.99 / $34.99 / €34.99 across all platforms. Steam and GOG users who already own the original Sniper Elite V2 can upgrade to Sniper Elite V2 Remastered for just £6.99 / $9.99 / €9.99.

