Days Gone Tops the Australian Charts in 2nd Week - Sales

by, posted 53 minutes ago

Days Gone has remained at the top of the retail Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 5.

Mortal Kombat 11 remains in second place, while Fallout 76 climbs three spots to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down one spot to fourth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Days Gone Mortal Kombat 11 Fallout 76 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Utlimate The Division 2 Yoshi's Crafted World New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

