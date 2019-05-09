Persona 5 Royal Morgana’s Report Video Released - News

Atlus has released the first Morgana’s Report video for Persona 5 Royal. The second will be released in June. This first video takes a look at the new story elements and enhancements to the game.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Persona 5, which has sold more than 2.7 million units worldwide, is reborn with countless new additional elements. The student life is further enhanced with the previously untold third school semester. A new character that is the key to approaching the depths appears. And new strong enemies as well…

■ New Character: Kasumi Yoshizawa (voiced by Sora Amamiya)

A beautiful girl who transfers to Shujin Academy the same year the protagonist moves to Tokyo. She has made outstanding achievements as a rhythmic gymnast since middle school, and Shujin Academy has great expectations for her future. She seems to admire the protagonist, but rejects the Phantom Thieves…? Whether she is an enemy or ally remains to be seen.

■ New Confidant: Takuto Maruki (voiced by Satoshi Hino)

A new confidant of the Phantom Thieves. A part-time school counselor hired at the concern of the students followed by the case of a certain teacher that occurred in April at Shujin Academy. With his good listening skills and detailed advice, he is popular among the students. His arcana is “Le Consultant.”

■ The Untold Third Semester

The third school semester that was left untold in Persona 5 will finally be revealed.

—An unknown young man. He uses the “wagahai” pronoun. Do his manner of speech and appearance seem familiar…?

—A New Year’s gathering with the Phantom Thieves.

■ A Reborn Persona 5 Experience

School Life

The student life is further enhanced with new city areas, a “Darts Live” collaboration, and more.

—Kichijouji

A popular spot in Tokyo, Kichijouji is a new area players can visit. With a mix of new and old, various cultures and personalities clash in this area that attracts men and women of all ages.

—Darts Live Collaboration

Darts Live’s latest darts machine DARTSLIVE3 will be fully reproduced in-game. Invite friends after school. There may even be unexpected gains for the Phantom Thieves.

■ Phantom Life

New strategies are required for battle. Experience an even more exciting double life as a Phantom Thief.

—New Strong Enemies: Kyouma

■ Spec-Up

Play even more comfortably with additional elements.

—Status Assist

With the “Status Assist” feature, you can get various school life suggestions. The ease of play has been remarkably improved.

—Countless New Songs

From sound composer Shoji Meguro comes countless new songs. The vocals for the opening, ending, battle music, and more are of course sung Lyn.

—PlayStation 4 Pro Support

The graphics have also been enhanced. With PlayStation 4 Pro you can experience an even more beautiful Persona 5 with greater detail and higher resolution for maximum realism.

Persona 5 Royal will launch for PlayStation 4 on October 31 in Japan, and in North America and Europe in 2020.

Thanks Gematsu.

