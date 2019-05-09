Unruly Heroes Release Date Announced for PS4 - News

Developer Magic Design Studios announced Unruly Heroes will launch for the PlayStation 4 on May 28 for $19.99 / £17.99 / €19.99.

“Journey to the West is a wonderful story, but it’s not widely known in the West,” said Yang Lu, CEO of Magic Design Studios & Creative Director of Unruly Heroes. “There are elements of the original Chinese folk tale in many popular manga and anime properties but the true origin of the story has generally remained unknown – we wanted to change that.”

Sebastien Delord, Lead Designer, added, “On the surface, Unruly Heroes can be mistaken for a traditional platforming game but we really hope with the launch of the PlayStation 4 version we will be able to connect with a new audience who will really understand the amazing challenge that our game has to offer for lone players, groups of adventurers or those who like to go head-to-head against friends.”

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Set against the backdrop of one of China’s most beloved folk-tales, The Legend of the Monkey King, Unruly Heroes places the player in the shoes of our titular heroes – Wukong the Monkey King, Sanzang the Sleepy Monk, Kihong the Greedy Pig, Sandmonk the Sensitive Brute – as they journey through a beautiful, hand-drawn world facing an ever growing horde of enemies and challenging platforming puzzles.

Unruly Heroes features a simple to pick up, hard to master combat system across all four playable characters, evolving gameplay and surprises galore.

With a background in AAA game development, film, animation and TV, the team at Magic Design Studios bring a wealth of talent, vision and artistry to Unruly Heroes which shines through in every area from art style to character design, combat and animation.

Beyond simply looking beautiful and telling an amazing story, the Unruly Heroesteam set out to bring a fresh take on the action platform genre.

PlayStation 4 players who set out on a journey with Unruly Heroes will be the first to experience the brand new Challenge Update content which introduces two new difficulty modes, additional character skins, and a photo modem plus an array of gameplay and control tweaks. This content will be coming to PC, Xbox and Switch at a later date.

