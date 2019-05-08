Code Vein Network Test Takes Place Later This Month on PS4 and Xbox One - News

Bandai Namco announced the network test for Code Vein will take place later this month on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can register for the network test here.

The time has come to rise again. CODE VEIN takes you on a dark journey where youâ€™ll search for memories of the past and hopefully escape this living nightmare.



Follow the link for more info on how to join our #CODEVEIN Network Test: https://t.co/sxtfkYK8af pic.twitter.com/e6e0ZQ7NPA — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) May 8, 2019

Code Vein will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2019.

