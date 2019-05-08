Quantcast
Code Vein Network Test Takes Place Later This Month on PS4 and Xbox One - VGChartz
Code Vein Network Test Takes Place Later This Month on PS4 and Xbox One

Code Vein Network Test Takes Place Later This Month on PS4 and Xbox One - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 162 Views

Bandai Namco announced the network test for Code Vein will take place later this month on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can register for the network test here.

Code Vein will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

1 Comments

StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (1 hour ago)

Finally! With an expected late 2019 release, lets see if the wait worth it!

  • 0