Just Shapes & Beats: Hardcore Edition PS4 Release Date Revealed - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Developer Berzerk Studio announced Just Shapes & Beats: Hardcore Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4 on May 10 for $19.99.

Just Shapes & Beats is a game about shapes, and about beats.

What.

You thought I was going to tell you it’s some kind of narrative driven experience, a coming of age story revolving around a young underprivileged teen overcoming incredible odds in the face of insurmountable adversity? A game that makes you think about the meaning of life and our place in the universe?

No. It’s a game about shapes, and about beats.

THAT SOUNDS BORING

Remember when you were a wee child, wandering the woods, a stick was a game, a rock was a game, a stick and a rock was a super advanced game. Did you lose your inner child at some point? That sounds terrible, you should play more games.

WAIT, DID YOU JUST COMPARE YOUR GAME TO A ROCK

Maybe I did, disembodied voice in my head, maybe I did, but you know what rocks? Music. We have gallons of that in our game. We got the top indie chiptune/EDM musicians we could find and created the entire game around their sick beats.

OK, NOW THAT SOUNDS INTERESTING, WHY DIDN’T YOU OPEN WITH THAT

I don’t know dude, my brain works weird, sometimes it just does its own thing, I’m still figuring this out.

CAN YOU JUST ELABORATE ON THE GAME INSTEAD OF BEING ALL INTROSPECTIVE AND STUFF

Right, I was doing something here. Yeah man, the entire thing was woven around making a game that looks like it sounds, remember those MP3 vizualizers from the 90s? Well like that, but playable.

