Activision during the earnings call to investors announced the Call of Duty franchise has sold over 300 million units worldwide.

The first game in the franchise, Infinity Ward's Call of Duty, released in 2003, while the series has seen 16 main installments.





$ATVI Conference Call:



- Call of Duty Mobile in pipeline. See huge potential for COD on mobile.

- No details about next Call of Duty game yet. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 2, 2019

The next Call of Duty game will release later this year.

