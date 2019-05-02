Days Gone Debuts at the Top of the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 396 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Days has debuted at the top shot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 17th week of 2019. Mortal Kombat 11 debuted in second place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 17, 2019:

Days Gone - New Mortal Kombat 11 - New Anno 1800 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 19 Yoshi's Crafted World New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World War Z Super Mario Party

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles