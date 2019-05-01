Epic Games Acquires Rocket League Dev Psyonix - News

/ 352 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Epic Games announced it has acquired Rocket League developer Psyonix.

Psyonix will release Rocket League on the Epic Games Store later this year and not long after that the game will be available to purchase on Steam, according to The Verge. However, the Steam version will continue to receive support.

Read a Q&A from Psyonix below:

"No, really. What does this mean for Rocket League?"

In the short term, nothing will change at all! We’re still committed to providing Rocket League with frequent updates that have new features, new content, and new ways to play the game for as long as you’ll have us.

In the long-term, we expect to bring Rocket League to the Epic Games store and to leverage our new relationship to grow the game in ways we couldn’t do on our own before. We believe that bringing Rocket League to new audiences with more support is a win for everybody.

"Does this mean the gameplay will be different?"

Nope!

"What does this mean for the Rocket League Esports ecosystem?"

We think this is a great move for the Rocket League Esports ecosystem because it significantly increases our potential reach and resources, just like it does for the game itself. We really do believe that you'll find our future in esports to be very exciting -- especially in the near future, where on June 21-23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) finals will end our 7th season with a bang!

"What happens to the Psyonix team?"

We are the same team that we’ve always been, only now, we have the power and experience of Epic Games behind us!

One last thing before we go…

The success of Rocket League would not have been possible without you, our community. Your loyalty, excitement, and creativity in supporting Psyonix has helped us become who we are, and we look forward to you helping us for many more years to come. You have our sincerest thanks and appreciation.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles