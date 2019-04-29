May 2019 Games with Gold Announced - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for May 2019. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.





The Games with Gold for May are:

Marooners ($9.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 31 on Xbox One

($9.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 31 on Xbox One The Golf Club 2 Featuring PGA Tour ($49.99 ERP): Available May 16 to June 15 on Xbox One

($49.99 ERP): Available May 16 to June 15 on Xbox One Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon ($19.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

($19.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360 Comic Jumper ($14.99 ERP): Available May 16 to 31 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Here is an overview of the four games:

Marooners

It’s time to mix up the fun in the party game extravaganza, Marooners. Join up to 6 of your friends on the couch or online, laugh sadistically at their misfortune, or even haunt and pester them after you die as you battle it out in 25 different games and arenas. The action is intense, switching between games when you least expect it. Run, jump and slap your way to victory!

The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour

Hit the links in The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour. In the officially licensed PGA Tour career mode, test your abilities on beautifully recreated courses like TPC Boston, TPC Sawgrass and more to compete for the coveted Fed Ex cup. With a focus on authenticity and realism, customization, and competition against friends online, this title will appeal to both golf enthusiasts and new players alike.

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon

Defend the earth at all costs in Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon. Thousands of aliens and giant insects are invading the planet and only the Earth Defense Force can stop them. Take part in non-stop bug killing action, even if it means turning an entire city to rubble. Utilize over 300 weapons, jetpacks and tactical armor to defend humanity.

Comic Jumper

Jump into comic book adventure in the madcap Comic Jumper. In order to save his own poorly selling title, Captain Smiley must work-for-hire and earn money by fixing the problems within other comic books. Leap into the different genres of Fantasy, Silver Age, Modern and Manga and raise the funds necessary to get his series back up and running.

