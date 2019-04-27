New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Fade to Silence - News

/ 595 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 11 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

Bird Game, PS4 — Digital

Black Paradox, PS4 — Digital

Bomb Chicken, PS4 — Digital

BoxVR, PS VR — Digital

Crashbots, PS4 — Digital

The End Is Nigh, PS4 — Digital

Fade to Silence, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark, PS4 — Digital

Giga Wrecker Alt., PS4 — Digital

Tower of Dragonasia, PS4 — Digital

Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action, PS4 — Digital

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles