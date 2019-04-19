Monster Collecting RPG Disc Creatures Announced - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Dangen Entertainment and developer Picorinne Soft have announced monster collecting RPG, Disc Creatures, for Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Disc Creatures is a tribute to classic monster catching RPGs from the golden days of portable gaming. Choose your three starter creatures and set off as a licensed Disc Ranger (a DiscR!) to tame the greatest of creatures and bring peace to the land!

Disc Creatures is set in a world where humans live alongside a wildly varied cast of creatures, all with different personalities, abilities, and moral codes. Travel across a quaint, quirky landscape, taming creatures and helping those in need! Mysteries fill the land of Disc Creatures, and some are darker and more formidable than one might expect…

A monster collecting RPG inspired by the classics and hand-crafted with a precise attention to detail and respect to elements that built up the entire genre.

200 creatures to collect and command in battle!

A huge cast of charming characters

Each character has a unique skill tree containing moves that can be unlocked through growth and items!

20-plus hours of gameplay!

A heart-warming chiptune soundtrack perfect for a trip down memory lane

Lovingly designed all by a single Japanese indie creator, SATTO!

