Action RPG Neverinth: The Never Ending Labyrinth Release Date Revealed - News

/ 217 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Another Indie and developer CreAct Games announced action RPG Neverinth: The Never Ending Labyrinth will launch for Windows PC via Steam Early Access on April 30.

View the Early Access trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Neverinth: The Never Ending Labyrinth is a single player experience packed with action, RPG, hack’n slash, and roguelike elements. If you are interested in exploring the aftermath of Ragnarok ahead of game release, please just let us know and we can send you a press build in the coming days.

Neverinth: The Never Ending Labyrinth is a tale of five Valkyries – two who will be playable at Early Access Launch – who have been recruited to rebuild Valhalla after the devastation of Ragnarok. In a world ruled without gods, this group of heroines is the last hope of the Tree of Life to restore the sacred halls. Uncover the hidden past of each hero and rewrite the Norse Legends!

Key Features:

Play 2 different Valkyries at launch with more incoming, each with a unique set of abilities and history based on real historical figures.

Conquer the ever-changing three-dimensional labyrinth in an engaging, fast-paced, and rewarding combat.

Gain the power of the fallen Gods unlocking their mythical weapons and skills.

Use mysterious totems to fine tune your stats and abilities.

Unlock new content including levels, new characters, monsters, and abilities.

Customize your Valkyrie’s look with a range of outfits and weapons.

Collect and wield a wide range of incredible weapons.

Immerse yourself in Norse Mythology and face the horror and danger of boss battles from the depths of the Old World.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles