Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Coming Later This Year, Includes Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass

Microsoft announced it will introduce a bundle that includes Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass called Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It will release later this year for $14.99.

In June 2017, we launched Xbox Game Pass – with the goal of empowering gamers all over the world to discover their next favorite game. We also wanted to use Xbox Game Pass as a platform for developers to introduce their amazing games to millions of new people. From the beginning, the service was built based on input from gamers and we’re always listening to fan feedback. Xbox Game Pass offers a curated library of over 100 great games, available to download and play at full fidelity, for one low–monthly price. Since launch, we’ve continued to add more diverse titles to the library, including new games from Xbox Game Studios and ID@Xbox partners the same day they release.

Your feedback directly contributes to the evolution of Xbox Game Pass – thank you for taking the time to help us continually improve the service. A top request you have shared from day one is to provide an option to get Xbox Game Pass and the most advanced multiplayer network, Xbox Live Gold, in a single membership.

We heard you. Today, we’re excited to announce Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will include all of the benefits of Xbox Live Gold with Xbox Game Pass. That means the full Xbox Game Pass library of over 100 high quality games, and Xbox Live Gold online multiplayer, in one convenient membership for $14.99 a month. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, gamers will be able to play together on the most-advanced multiplayer network and discover their next favorite game.

Starting today, we’re inviting a limited number of our Xbox Insider community members to join and test Xbox Game Pass Ultimate before it launches later this year in current Xbox Game Pass markets.

We look forward to your feedback and to bringing our members even more choice with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate this year and beyond.

