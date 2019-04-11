Focus Home Interactive Reveals New Partnerships - News

Focus Home Interactive has revealed its new slate of partnerships with 10 developers.





Here is the list of studios Focus Home Interactive has partnered with:

Asobo Studio – New project in the works that “benefits from the creative and artistic talent of the studio.”

– New project in the works that “benefits from the creative and artistic talent of the studio.” Deck13 – “Brand-new franchise which builds upon the strengths and expertise of the studio” in development.

– “Brand-new franchise which builds upon the strengths and expertise of the studio” in development. Dontnod Entertainment – “This new co-production promises to be one of the most ambitious in the history of the publisher and the studio.”

– “This new co-production promises to be one of the most ambitious in the history of the publisher and the studio.” Gasket Games / Blackbird Interactive – “They will leverage their passion, talent, and more than fifteen years of experience making strategy games in the development of a brand-new Games Workshop title in a rich universe.”

– “They will leverage their passion, talent, and more than fifteen years of experience making strategy games in the development of a brand-new Games Workshop title in a rich universe.” Lightbulb Crew – “Their game offers a dedicated artistic direction and unique concept, with what it takes to push the boundaries and break the rules of the tactical genre.”

– “Their game offers a dedicated artistic direction and unique concept, with what it takes to push the boundaries and break the rules of the tactical genre.” Limestone Games – “[Focus Home Interactive] is proud to continue to support young studios with high potential and give them the means to fully express their vision.”

– “[Focus Home Interactive] is proud to continue to support young studios with high potential and give them the means to fully express their vision.” Passtech Games – New IP of “an indie vein” in development.

– New IP of “an indie vein” in development. Saber Interactive – Two new titles in development, with one supported by “one of the most important licenses in the Games Workshop universe.”

– Two new titles in development, with one supported by “one of the most important licenses in the Games Workshop universe.” Streum On Studio – New shooter in development “in one of the most popular Games Workshop IPs.”

– New shooter in development “in one of the most popular Games Workshop IPs.” Sumo Digital – “Multiplayer experience without compromise in a universe as dark as it is violent” in development at EVE: Valkyrie studio Sumo Newcastle.

