Jump Force All Might Character DLC Announced - News

Bandai Namco announced All Might from the My Hero Academia series will be a playable character fighter Jump Force as part of DLC released in May. Seto Kaiba and another unannounced character will be released alongside All Might.

ALL MIGHT brings Justice to JUMP FORCE!

The symbol of peace from My Hero Academia will smash his way to Jump force in May 2019.

Plus Ultra!#unite2fight #jumpforce pic.twitter.com/zhDONuTc6D — BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe (@BandaiNamcoEU) April 11, 2019

