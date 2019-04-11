Quantcast
Jump Force All Might Character DLC Announced

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 230 Views

Bandai Namco announced All Might from the My Hero Academia series will be a playable character fighter Jump Force as part of DLC released in May. Seto Kaiba and another unannounced character will be released alongside All Might.

1 Comments

StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (2 hours ago)

Great addition. Hoping they release a Ultimate edition with all the dlc at some point

  • +1