Dollhouse Open Beta Sets for April 12 to 17 for PC - News

/ 113 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Soedesco and developer Creazn Studio announced the open beta for the Windows PC version of Dollhouse will be available via Steam from April 12 at 4am PT / 7am ET to April 17 at 7am PT / 10am ET.

Dollhouse will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on May 24.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Story of Marie:

Welcome to the twisted world of Dollhouse. In the single-player story mode, players assume the identity of the mysterious Marie. Once she was known as “The Greatest Detective in the World”, but now she is suffering from amnesia and desperately trying to get her memories back. All she remembers is that on a catastrophic night, her daughter Emily has died.

Marie is trapped inside the sinister Dollhouse, where the doors are locked, clocks stopped, and journals hidden. To escape, she has to sift through the ashes of reality to recover the charred remains of her memories and find out what happened to Emily. She has to be wary though, because something disturbing and dark is watching her from the shadows. Conflicted by the different personas in her mind, every decision she makes is essential to survival.

Key Features:

Escape your pursuer as you decipher the eerie story of your past in single-player.

Customize and upgrade your character with 40-plus abilities and passives.

Scan the environment and see through the eyes of your pursuer.

Creep through procedurally generated maps. No restart is the same in any game mode.

Murder wisely in competitive online Multiplayer where each player has a different target.

Deepen your fears with 14 playable characters in Multiplayer, each with unique abilities.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles