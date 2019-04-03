QuakeCon 2019 to Celebrate The Year of Doom - News

posted 4 hours ago

Bethesda Softworks and id Software announced QuakeCon 2019 will be celebrating The Year of Doom for the series 25th anniversary.

Registration for QuakeCon 2019 opens on April 11. The convention will take place in Dallas, Texas from July 25 to 28.

It's gonna be a hella good time this July as #QuakeCon 2019 celebrates The Year of DOOM! Here's to 25 years of ripping and tearing! Registration opens April 11th! https://t.co/ya1GuUkGgS pic.twitter.com/CvAqnhTo1v — QuakeCon (@QuakeCon) April 2, 2019

