Randy Pitchford Comments on Borderlands 3 Possible Epic Games Store Exclusivity - NewsWilliam D'Angelo
Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford took to Twitter to discuss the possible Epic Games Store exclusivity for Borderlands 3. He stated that the decision for what digital stores the game will release on is up to the publisher 2K. 2K decides the price of the game, where it will release, the platforms and the distribution of the game.
Pitchford said that timed exclusivity does have some advantages when it is on the shorter side. Gearbox is a fan of cross-platform play and that Epic support the feature in games.
2K/Take Two has exclusive publishing rights for Borderlands 3 and makes all decisions regarding price-points, territories, distribution and platform partnerships. Please direct all inquiries regarding any of those topics to 2K. We are *just* the talent. 1/3— Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 1, 2019
As a customer, Iâ€™m happy to shop in different stores - already do! Iâ€™ve bought games from Xbox, Playstation, Switch, Steam, Origin, GOG, Humble, Uplay, Epic and other stores. To me, exclusives are fine when they come w/ advantages and when they are short â€“ say, six months :) 2/3— Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 1, 2019
For what itâ€™s worth, 2Kâ€™s decisions aside, myself and the team at Gearbox have a very keen interest in cross-platform play. We believe multi-platform support is a pre-requisite and Epicâ€™s leadership with cross platform support is helpful to our interests there. 3/3— Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 1, 2019
Hopefully it'll be on both Steam and Epic store. Exclusive to Epic should be a nono, since they stated they'd never do that again. I have no problem with games being on multiple stores.. I'll be buying it on Steam, but choice is nice for others that want it. If it turns out it's an Epic exclusive, their launcher will become dead to me.
They said they'd never pull a game from another store after people had pre-ordered it. Exclusives are guaranteed :(
Good news for the announcement of B3. Bad for the possible Epic Game Store exclusivity for "6 months" to a year. Quotations because Pitchford seemed like he was dropping hints in his tweet. :-D
Surprise Surprise: Publishers are stupid and Gearbox is out of touch!!!
Randy's had this explained to him months ago via multiple people over on Twitter. he never answered what was given to him when he asked "what was wrong" with EGS, so I'm to assume he doesn't care and already made the exclusivity deal beforehand. Either way, if it's not on Steam or GoG, then I'm not buying it at all, plain and simple.