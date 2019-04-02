Randy Pitchford Comments on Borderlands 3 Possible Epic Games Store Exclusivity - News

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford took to Twitter to discuss the possible Epic Games Store exclusivity for Borderlands 3. He stated that the decision for what digital stores the game will release on is up to the publisher 2K. 2K decides the price of the game, where it will release, the platforms and the distribution of the game.

Pitchford said that timed exclusivity does have some advantages when it is on the shorter side. Gearbox is a fan of cross-platform play and that Epic support the feature in games.

2K/Take Two has exclusive publishing rights for Borderlands 3 and makes all decisions regarding price-points, territories, distribution and platform partnerships. Please direct all inquiries regarding any of those topics to 2K. We are *just* the talent. 1/3 — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 1, 2019

As a customer, Iâ€™m happy to shop in different stores - already do! Iâ€™ve bought games from Xbox, Playstation, Switch, Steam, Origin, GOG, Humble, Uplay, Epic and other stores. To me, exclusives are fine when they come w/ advantages and when they are short â€“ say, six months :) 2/3 — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 1, 2019

For what itâ€™s worth, 2Kâ€™s decisions aside, myself and the team at Gearbox have a very keen interest in cross-platform play. We believe multi-platform support is a pre-requisite and Epicâ€™s leadership with cross platform support is helpful to our interests there. 3/3 — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 1, 2019

