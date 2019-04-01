Head of Xbox Phil Spencer Visiting Studios and Publishers in Japan and Korea - News

Head of Xbox announced via Twitter he will be visiting studios and publisher in Japan and Korea this week to discuss E3 2019 and plans for the future.

Spencer previously announced Microsoft would "be as big at E3 as we’ve ever been."

Looking forward to the week in Korea and Japan visiting studios and publishers. Always inspired by the great games these studios are delivering. Talking about E3 and getting input on future plans is always fun. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 31, 2019

