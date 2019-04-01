Quantcast
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer Visiting Studios and Publishers in Japan and Korea - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 223 Views

Head of Xbox announced via Twitter he will be visiting studios and publisher in Japan and Korea this week to discuss E3 2019 and plans for the future.

Spencer previously announced Microsoft would "be as big at E3 as we’ve ever been."

1 Comments

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (1 hour ago)

Maybe in Japan Xbox streaming on mobile devices will be more popular than actual Xbox consoles.

