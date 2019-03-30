6 New SEGA Ages Games Announced - News

/ 194 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

SEGA has announced six new SEGA Ages titles are coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The six games are:

Sega Ages: Ichidant-R

Sega Ages: Shinobi

Sega Ages: G-LOC Air Battle

Sega Ages: Fantasy Zone

Sega Ages: Herzog Zwei

Sega Ages: Wonder Boy in Monster Land

#セガフェス2019



Nintendo Switch™『SEGA AGES』に新たに6タイトル追加します！



SEGA AGES イチダントアール

SEGA AGES SHINOBI 忍

SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE

SEGA AGES ファンタジーゾーン

SEGA AGES ヘルツォーク ツヴァイ

SEGA AGES ワンダーボーイ モンスターランドhttps://t.co/iuprgP2AId pic.twitter.com/3sbYWAZhiW — セガ公式アカウント (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) March 30, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles