6 New SEGA Ages Games Announced

SEGA has announced six new SEGA Ages titles are coming to the Nintendo Switch.
The six games are:
- Sega Ages: Ichidant-R
- Sega Ages: Shinobi
- Sega Ages: G-LOC Air Battle
- Sega Ages: Fantasy Zone
- Sega Ages: Herzog Zwei
- Sega Ages: Wonder Boy in Monster Land
