Mary Skelter 2 Headed to Switch - News

posted 7 hours ago

Compile Heart at Dengeki Game Fes 2019 announced the 3D dungeon RPG, Mary Skelter 2, is headed to the Nintendo Switch. It will feature touchscreen and HD Rumble support.

Mary Skelter 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4 in Japan.





